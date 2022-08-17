Security forces on high alert in Jammu after militants escape during encounter

Security forces and police have intensified operation to track down terrorists, who managed to escape from the cordon after a brief gunfire encounter in Rajouri district, sources said.

Security forces had on Sunday located a group of 2-3 terrorists in Sojan forest area of Samote in Rajouri and laid a seige to neutralise them, they said.



Terrorists fired on the security forces during cordon and search operation (CASO) but managed to escape using heavy rains and bad weather conditions as cover, they said.