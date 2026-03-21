Security forces seize large cache of arms and IEDs in Manipur operations
Recoveries across multiple districts come amid ongoing crackdown following ethnic violence
Security forces have recovered a significant cache of weapons, ammunition and explosives during coordinated operations across Manipur, police said on Saturday, as efforts continue to stabilise the region following prolonged ethnic unrest.
According to a police statement, at least 29 firearms, large quantities of ammunition and around 50 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were seized during searches conducted on Friday in several hill and valley districts. The operations form part of an intensified security drive that has been ongoing since violence erupted in the state in 2023.
In Kakching district, forces recovered six firearms, including an AK-56 rifle, along with three grenades and ammunition from the Wabagai Turel Mamei area. In neighbouring Tengnoupal district, multiple operations led to the seizure of 29 IEDs, locally made grenades, detonators and other explosive materials from areas near Loisi and Saivom villages.
Additional recoveries were made in Imphal West district, where personnel seized 11 pistols, dozens of live rounds of ammunition, bulletproof vests and other weapons from Lamdeng and Kameng areas. In another operation under the Machi police station limits in Tengnoupal, nine IEDs along with a pistol and ammunition were recovered.
Security forces also located and destroyed explosive devices in several locations, including Yangoubung village near the India-Myanmar border, where 12 IEDs, communication equipment, pistols and a grenade launcher were found. Police said all explosives were neutralised in accordance with established safety protocols.
Further seizures were reported from the foothills of Tekcham Sanji Ching in Thoubal district, where five firearms and ammunition were recovered.
Authorities said the operations are part of sustained efforts to curb the proliferation of illegal arms in the state. Manipur has been gripped by ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities since May 2023, resulting in more than 260 deaths and displacing thousands of people.
Officials indicated that search and recovery operations will continue as security forces seek to prevent further escalation and restore normalcy in the region.
With PTI inputs
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