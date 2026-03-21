Security forces seize large cache of arms and IEDs in Manipur operations

Security forces have recovered a significant cache of weapons, ammunition and explosives during coordinated operations across Manipur, police said on Saturday, as efforts continue to stabilise the region following prolonged ethnic unrest.

According to a police statement, at least 29 firearms, large quantities of ammunition and around 50 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were seized during searches conducted on Friday in several hill and valley districts. The operations form part of an intensified security drive that has been ongoing since violence erupted in the state in 2023.

In Kakching district, forces recovered six firearms, including an AK-56 rifle, along with three grenades and ammunition from the Wabagai Turel Mamei area. In neighbouring Tengnoupal district, multiple operations led to the seizure of 29 IEDs, locally made grenades, detonators and other explosive materials from areas near Loisi and Saivom villages.