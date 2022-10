Security guard thrashed by locals in Greater Noida

The Shri Sai Upvan Society of Greater Noida West, built in the Bisrakh police station area, is very old. Residents living here for a long time have been facing the terror of the local people. A video of an incident surfaced on Wednesday in which some people living next to the society beat up its security guard and robbed him, following which there is a state of panic among the society's residents.



Gaurav and his friends, who live in the neighbourhood beat up the guard and robbed him, said Manish Tiwari, president of the society, adding that, Gate 1 is for entering and Gate 2 is for leaving the premises. The guard makes sure that people exit from Gate 2.