Security heightened in Ghaziabad after Kanwariyas' violence

Police have intensified security in some areas of Ghaziabad district and imposed more traffic curbs after a car allegedly hit some Kanwariyas in Muradnagar, who then thrashed the driver and vandalised the vehicle, an official said on Sunday.

The Kanwariyas later blocked a stretch of the Delhi-Meerut expressway, on which the incident took place, and created a ruckus, resulting in a traffic jam, the official said.

Two companies of Provincial armed constabulary (PAC) have been deployed at Ganga canal bridge of Muradnagar town, adjacent to Rawali road, and security has been beefed up in other areas of the district as well in view of the sensitive situation after the incident, said Ghaziabad Commissioner of Police Ajay Kumar Mishra.