Security tightened after Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal's supporters storm poice station in Punjab’s Amritsar

Tight security has been put in place in Ajnala police station in Amritsar on Friday, a day after radical preacher Amritpal Singh's supporters, some of them brandishing swords and guns, broke through barricades and stormed the complex.

The supporters had broken into the police station on the outskirts of Amritsar city demanding that Lovepreet Singh alias Toofan, an accused in a case involving kidnapping, be released.

Amritsar Rural's Superintendent of Police Satinder Singh told reporters that they (the Amritpal side) have given evidence according to which he (Lovepreet Singh) was not present at the spot, referring to the alleged kidnapping incident.