Seems to be 'rebellion' against PM Modi in UP: AAP after Yogi announces free bus ride to women

AAP's political affairs committee member Atishi also took a swipe at the prime minister as she tweeted, So Modi opposes freebies and Yogi proposes freebies.



Battle lines are drawn within the BJP, Atishi, who is an MLA from Delhi's Kalkaji, added.



Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal retweeted the comments of his party leaders on the microblogging site, but did not make any comment.



The AAP has been defending freebies since Prime Minister Modi, while addressing the gathering at an event in UP last month, cautioned people against what he called a "revadi culture" of offering freebies and said this is very "dangerous" for the development of the country.



Kejriwal and his party leaders have been targeting the prime minister over his remark, contending that providing free and good education, healthcare services, electricity, water and other facilities to the people are not freebies, but the waiver of bank loans by the government to few friends .



On August 3, the Centre came out in full support of a public interest litigation (PIL) against the practice of political parties promising handouts during elections and told the Supreme Court that distribution of freebies inevitably leads to "future economic disaster".



The bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana asked all stakeholders, including the Centre, NITI Aayog, Finance Commission and the RBI to brainstorm the issue of freebies promised during elections and come out with constructive suggestions to deal with it.