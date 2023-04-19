Semen ejaculation not necessary to prove sexual assault in rape cases: Andhra Pradesh HC

Simply because semen was not detected, it cannot be said with all certainty that there was no penetration. All that is required to prove the offence of 'penetrative sexual assault', defined under Section 3 of the POCSO Act, is mere penetration of penis or any object or part of the body into the vagina, mouth, urethra or anus of a child, said the judge.



Further, the judge upheld the 2016 verdict of the Special Judge under POCSO Act.



Moreover, Justice Roy refused to lower the sentence of the accused to seven years as he had already undergone that duration of imprisonment pointing out that the minimum sentence in cases like these is 10 years and maximum up to life imprisonment.