Senior advocate K.V. Viswanathan's name recommended by Collegium, in line to become 58th CJI in Aug 2030

If the recommendation goes through, Viswanthan will join the elite list of lawyers who went on to become the CJI after being directly elevated to the apex court bench from the Bar.

Justice S M Sikri was the first CJI, who was directly elevated to the apex court bench from the Bar. Justice U U Lalit was second in the list.

Sitting apex court judge Justice P.S. Narasimha will become the third CJI who was directly elevated from the Bar.

Born on May 26, 1966, Viswanathan, upon his appointment as a judge of the apex court, would serve till May 25, 2031.

"On the retirement of Justice Jamshed Burjor Pardiwala on August 11, 2030, Viswanathan would be in line to assume office as the Chief Justice of India till his retirement on May 25, 2031," the collegium, which also comprised justices S.K. Kaul, K.M. Joseph, Ajay Rastogi and Sanjiv Khanna, said in its recommendation.

The recommendation said at present, there is only one member (Justice P.S. Narasimha) from the Bar directly appointed to the Supreme Court bench.

It noted the Collegium also considered the names of eminent members of the Bar and zeroed upon senior advocate Viswanathan, saying he is "eminently suitable for being appointed as a Judge of the Supreme Court".

"The appointment of K.V. Viswanathan will enhance the representation to the Bar in the composition of the Supreme Court. Viswanathan is a distinguished member of the Bar of the Supreme Court. His wide experience and profound knowledge will provide a significant value addition to the Supreme Court," the resolution said.

It said Viswanathan had completed the five-year integrated law degree from Coimbatore Law College, Bharathiyar University, and enrolled with the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu in 1988.