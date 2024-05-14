Senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi dies at 72; Prez, PM condole demise

Senior BJP leader and former deputy chief minister of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi, who was suffering from cancer, died on Monday night, 13 May, at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.

Modi, 72, served as deputy CM from 2005 to 2013, and again between 2017 and 2020.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and several senior leaders condoled the death of the BJP leader.

"The BJP family is deeply saddened by the news of the demise of former deputy chief minister of Bihar and former Rajya Sabha MP Shri Sushil Kumar Modi," the state unit of the party said in a post on X.

This is an irreparable loss for Bihar and the entire BJP family, it said.

He breathed his last at around 9.45 pm at AIIMS, sources said.

According to party sources, he will be cremated on Tuesday in Patna.

Last month, the BJP leader took to X to announce that he was battling cancer for the last six months and will not be able to campaign in the Lok Sabha elections.

"I have told everything to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I will always remain grateful and dedicated to the country, Bihar and the party," he had said in the 3 April post.