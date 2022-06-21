National

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad tests Covid positive

In a tweet, Azad said, "I have tested Covid positive today and am under home quarantine"

Former chief minister and senior Congress leader, Ghulam Nabi Azad tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

In a tweet, Azad said, "I have tested Covid positive today and am under home quarantine."


Of late there has been an upward trend in the number of Covid cases being reported daily in the country.

There are, however, no reports of any fatalities during the recent surge.

