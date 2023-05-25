Senior IPS officer Praveen Sood takes over as new CBI Director

Senior IPS officer Praveen Sood took over as the new CBI director on Thursday and he will be in the post for two years, officials said.



On his last working day, the outgoing director, Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, handed Sood the charge of the agency at its headquarters here, they said.



Sood is a 1986-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Karnataka cadre and was the state's director general of police (DGP), officials said. He is the senior-most IPS officer in the country after Jaiswal.



Sood's name was cleared in a meeting of a high-powered committee comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.