Senior IPS officer Rajiv Singh new Manipur DGP

Senior Indian Police Service officer Rajiv Singh was on Thursday appointed as the new DGP of Manipur, according to an official order.

Singh replaces P Doungel, who will be Officer on Special Duty (Home), a new post created by the Manipur government.

Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department Special Secretary N Geoffrey said in an order that Rajiv Singh will be the new DGP of Manipur and Head of the Police Force immediately upon joining the state government.