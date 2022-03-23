Senior journos urge constitutional authorities to act against 'attacks' on religious minorities, esp Muslims

The appeal said that since December 2021, well-synchronised calls for the annihilation of Muslims have been made, beginning with a religious meet in Haridwar that month.



"Muslim women and girls have been systematically targeted in 2021 and 2022 through social media platforms, including the pernicious Bulli Bai app. The ugly controversy over the hijab in Karnataka has resulted in Muslim women in different parts of India being harassed and humiliated.



"During the election campaign of February and March 2022, we saw the repeated appeal to divisive hatred and the stigmatising of Muslims and other minorities, with 'star' campaigners from the ruling party unashamedly breaking the law to seek votes in the name of religion," it said.



The journalists alleged that the Election Commission, which is statutorily bound to ensure that such practices do not corrode the integrity of elections, "has not shown the required autonomy and independence from the political executive to act".



"Most recently, the screening of 'The Kashmir Files' - a film that cynically exploits the suffering and tragedy of the Kashmiri Pandits by using their plight as a pretext for the promotion of hatred against Muslims - has seen orchestrated attempts inside and outside movie halls to incite anti-Muslim sentiment.



"Attempts have been made from the highest levels of government to stifle fully justified criticism of the film and of the violent reaction it is generating by claiming there is a 'conspiracy' afoot to 'discredit' it," the appeal said.