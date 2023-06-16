Senior officer caught taking bribe in MP

A senior health official from Agar Malwa district, Madhya Pradesh, was caught red-handed, by Lokayukta detectives, while taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a doctor on Friday.

R C Kuril, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO), demanded Rs 20,000 from a contractual child specialist for not putting any adverse remark on his extension proposal, Lokayukta Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sunil Talaan said.

Kuril brought it down to Rs 10,000 after negotiation, he said.