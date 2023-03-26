Senior Telangana leader Srinivas returns to Congress

KCR's daughter K. Kavitha, who was seeking re-election from Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency, and other TRS leaders had complained to KCR that Srinivas was working against the party by promoting his son D. Arvind, who had joined the BJP. Kavitha lost the election to Arvind. Though Srinivas denied the allegations of working against the TRS and tried to meet KCR to clarify his stand, he was denied the appointment and since he remained politically inactive. In December 2021, Srinivas met Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. She was believed to have given the green signal for his return to the party. However, Srinivas' return to the Congress was delayed apparently due to health reasons.