Sensex dives 1,155 points in early trade amid weak global markets

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude gained 1.61 per cent to USD 110.87 per barrel.



Foreign institutional investors continued to offload shares worth Rs 1,254.64 crore on Wednesday, as per stock exchange data.



The BSE benchmark settled 109.94 points or 0.20 per cent lower at 54,208.53 on Wednesday. The NSE Nifty dipped 19 points or 0.12 per cent to finish at 16,240.30.



"Deteriorating macro sentiments such as soaring inflation, recession fears, and the prospect of the Federal Reserve getting even more hawkish will continue to keep benchmarks on the edge. Another main reason for the pessimism can be attributed to relentless selling from the FII camp," said Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.