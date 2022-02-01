Sensex, Nifty open higher ahead of Budget presentation

In the previous session, the 30-share BSE index finished 813.94 points or 1.42 per cent higher at 58,014.17. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rallied 237.90 points or 1.39 per cent to end at 17,339.85.



On Monday, the Economic Survey said India's economy is expected to grow by 8-8.5 per cent in the fiscal beginning April 1 and is well placed to meet the future challenges on the back of widespread vaccine coverage, supply-side reforms and easing of regulations.



Meanwhile, the Indian economy contracted by 6.6 per cent in 2020-21 as against the earlier estimate of 7.3 per cent contraction, showing that the coronavirus pandemic-hit economy did not perform as badly as was initially thought.