Sensex, Nifty slide for 4th day; IT, banking shares drop

Energy stocks gained after reports said that the government may review the windfall tax on petrol and diesel exports after a sharp decline in crude oil prices.



Reliance Industries rose by 0.83 per cent helping the index restrict losses.



"Tracking weak cues in global markets, Indian indices gave away their initial gains amid concerns over higher-than-expected US inflation data. Investors are increasingly expecting the Fed to carry out a minimum 75bps rate hike this month in order to combat high inflation.



"On the domestic front, India's WPI inflation moderated in June although it remains at elevated levels," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.



The wholesale price-based inflation eased to a three-month low of 15.18 per cent in June on a sharp decline in the prices of minerals, but food articles continued to remain costly.



June is the 15th consecutive month when the wholesale price index-based inflation remained double-digit.



"Markets remained volatile on the weekly expiry day and settled with a marginal cut. After the initial uptick, the benchmark drifted lower and traded with a negative bias for most of the session. However, a rebound in select index majors in the final hour trimmed some losses. Besides global headwinds, domestic cues are also portraying a mixed picture," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd.