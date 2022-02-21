Sensex, Nifty suffer 4th straight loss as Ukraine crisis simmers

"Meanwhile, the volatile swings in the index combined with the selling in broader markets are making traders' life difficult. We thus recommend limiting positions and keeping the existing hedged until the markets stabilise," he noted.



Sectorally, BSE oil and gas, metal, basic materials, realty and healthcare lost as much as 2.18 per cent.



Of the 19 sectoral indices, barring banking, all closed with losses.



The BSE smallcap index tumbled 2.20 per cent, midcap fell 0.80 per cent and largecap slipped 0.59 per cent.



Elsewhere in Asia, bourses ended lower but pared deep losses suffered in their opening session on reports of a likely meeting between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin.



Biden has agreed "in principle" to a meeting with Putin as long as that country holds off on what US officials believe is an imminent assault on Ukraine.



White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration has been clear that "we are committed to pursuing diplomacy until the moment an invasion begins."