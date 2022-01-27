Sensex slumps over 1,100 points in early trade; Nifty falls below 16,950

The US Fed on Wednesday indicated that it may raise interest rates in March to fight inflation.



Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo were trading with deep losses in mid-session deals.



Stock exchanges in the US ended on a mixed note in the overnight session.



Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.93 per cent to USD 89.12 per barrel.



Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, pulling out Rs 7,094.48 crore Tuesday, as per provisional data.