Sensex tanks over 900 points in early trade; Nifty slips below 17,000

Equity benchmark Sensex slumped over 900 points in opening trade on Tuesday, tracking losses in index majors Wipro, RIL and HDFC Bank amid a weak trend in Asian markets.



Besides, frantic foreign capital outflows also weighed on domestic equities, even as concerns over the US Federal Reserve's possible aggressive monetary policy tightening deepened, traders said.



The BSE gauge was trading 905.16 points or 1.57 per cent lower at 56,586.35 in early trade. Similarly, the Nifty fell 253.80 points or 1.48 per cent to 16,895.30.