Serum Institute seeks inclusion of Covovax on CoWIN as heterologous booster dose for adults

Amid rising coronavirus cases, the Serum Institute of India has written a letter to the Union health ministry seeking the inclusion of its COVID-19 vaccine Covovax on the CoWIN portal as a heterologous booster dose for adults, official sources said on Monday.



The letter was written by Prakash Kumar Singh, Director, Serum Institute of India (SII) on March 27, they said.



Last month, COVID-19 Working Group headed by Dr N K Arora had also recommended to the health ministry inclusion of Covovax on the CoWIN portal as a heterologous booster dose for adults who have been vaccinated with two doses of either Covishield or Covaxin.