Services under NCT of Delhi are necessarily services of Centre: HC

Dismissing a petition challenging the termination of a person from the post of Secretary of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, the Delhi High Court has said that services under the National Capital Territory of Delhi are necessarily the services of the Centre.

Justice Chandra Dhari Singh observed that there was evidently no State Public Service Commission in Delhi and under the Constitution, a post can be created in the city legislative assembly with the approval of the Lieutenant Governor (LG) who is the competent authority for this purpose.

“The services under the NCT of Delhi are necessarily the services of the Union and they are expressly covered only by Entry 70 of List I (of the Constitution). The Legislative Assembly of NCT of Delhi has no legislative competence to legislate in respect of any subjects covered under Entries 1, 2 and 18 of State List and Entry 70 of the Union List,” said the court in its order dated December 23.