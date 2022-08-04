ED summoning RS Leader of Oppn in midst of Parliamentary proceedings black chapter for democracy: Congress

The Congress on Thursday said Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoning Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge during the working hours of Parliament amounted to the legislature being "insulted" and alleged that "Modishahi" was reaching a new low.

The opposition party also said its MPs will march to the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Friday at 11 am to meet President Droupadi Murmu and raise the issue of the prevailing economic situation in the country.

The Congress has planned a mass protest against price rise, unemployment and the GST hike on essential items on August 5, wherein it will take out a march to the Rashtrapati Bhavan and 'gherao' the prime minister's residence.



Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh raised the issue of Kharge being summoned by the ED, saying he was called by the probe agency when Parliament was in session, following which he left around 12.20 pm and presented himself.

"This is Modishahi reaching new lows," Ramesh tweeted.