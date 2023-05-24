Seven dead as vehicle carrying power project workers rolls down a hill in J-K's Kishtwar

Seven persons were killed and two others critically injured after a vehicle ferrying workers of a power project rolled down a hill in Kishtwar district on Wednesday, police said.

The accident occurred near Dangduru power project site in remote Dacchan area around 8.35 am, they said. Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar, Devansh Yadav said the accident took place amid heavy rains in the area.

“Seven persons are confirmed dead and two others critically injured in the accident,” Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishtwar, Khalil Ahmad Poswal told PTI.