Seven dead in car accident on Yamuna Expressway in Mathura

Two people sustained injuries in the accident and were hospitalised, the police said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Shrish Chandra said the passengers of the car hail from Sandila in Hardoi district and were returning to Noida, where they live.

"Around 5 am on Saturday, the car rammed into an unknown vehicle. Since the car was moving at a high speed, seven people died on the spot itself, while two were seriously injured," he said.