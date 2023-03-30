Seven held for forcing woman to remove hijab in TN

The Tamil Nadu Police arrested seven persons including a juvenile for allegedly forcing a woman to remove her hijab at the Vellore Fort Complex in Tamil Nadu.



S. Rajesh Kannan, Superintendent of Police, Vellore told IANS that the seven people are arrested for intentional insult and wanton vilification.



He said that the arrested persons acted against individual freedom. The arrested are K. Santosh (23), Imran Pasha (24), Mohammed Faisal (21), Ibrahim Basha (24), Mohammed Faisal (23) and C. Prasanth (23). The arrested juvenile has been sent to a childcare home. Police said that most of those arrested are local auto-rickshaw drivers.



According to police, the incident happened on March 27 at noon when the woman wearing a hijab reached the fort along with a friend. The arrested men also reached there and asked her to remove her hijab. One of them shot the incident on their phone and uploaded it to social media platforms, which went viral.