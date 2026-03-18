Nine of family, including children, killed in Delhi building fire near Palam

Officials said the building comprised a basement and five floors, with the lower levels used for storing clothes and cosmetics, while upper floors housed residential units.

Seven victims were pulled from the building and taken to hospital, where they were declared dead. Two others, who reportedly jumped from the structure in an attempt to escape the flames, were admitted for treatment.

Eyewitness footage showed thick black smoke billowing from the building as firefighters battled the blaze using hoses and ladders in the narrow lanes surrounding the site.

Around 30 fire tenders were deployed, and crews had to navigate through a congested neighbourhood to carry out search and rescue operations. Cooling measures were underway even as teams continued to check the premises to ensure no one remained trapped.

Police and emergency personnel have cordoned off the area to assist ongoing operations. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and further investigation is expected.

With PTI inputs