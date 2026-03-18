Nine of family, including children, killed in Delhi building fire near Palam
Blaze breaks out early in the morning near Palam Metro Station, triggering a large emergency response
Nine members of a family, including three children, have died after a fire broke out in a multi-storey residential building in southwest Delhi, officials said on Wednesday.
The blaze was reported early in the morning in the Palam area, close to Palam Metro Station, prompting a large-scale emergency response.
According to the Delhi Fire Service, a distress call was received at around 7am, with initial reports indicating that several people could be trapped inside. Firefighters rushed to the scene and began rescue operations amid heavy smoke and flames.
Officials said the building comprised a basement and five floors, with the lower levels used for storing clothes and cosmetics, while upper floors housed residential units.
Seven victims were pulled from the building and taken to hospital, where they were declared dead. Two others, who reportedly jumped from the structure in an attempt to escape the flames, were admitted for treatment.
Eyewitness footage showed thick black smoke billowing from the building as firefighters battled the blaze using hoses and ladders in the narrow lanes surrounding the site.
Around 30 fire tenders were deployed, and crews had to navigate through a congested neighbourhood to carry out search and rescue operations. Cooling measures were underway even as teams continued to check the premises to ensure no one remained trapped.
Police and emergency personnel have cordoned off the area to assist ongoing operations. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and further investigation is expected.
With PTI inputs
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