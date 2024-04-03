Seven of family perish in sleep as shop catches fire in Maharashtra

A seven-member family was wiped out in sleep when a shop caught fire and engulfed their home above in the Danabazar area of the city cantonment area in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Wednesday, 3 April, police said.

Police commissioner Manoj Lohiya said that the blaze erupted around 4 am outside the shop, and quickly spread to the two floors above where the family was fast asleep.

Another person who was said to be sleeping in the shop is untraceable, though it is not clear if he is among the victims.

As per preliminary investigations, the cause of the conflagration is believed to be an electric scooter that was plugged for charging below, and the flames quickly spread to the adjoining Aslam Tailor Shop, packed with clothing materials.