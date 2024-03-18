Seven-phase election will mark Modi's departure from Centre: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday, 17 March welcomed the Election Commission's decision to hold general election in seven phases, and said the duration will mark the seven-phase departure of the BJP from the Centre.

Polling is scheduled to be held on 19 April, 26 April, 7 May, 13 May, 20 May, 25 May, and 1 June. Uttar Pradesh, which sends 80 members to the Lok Sabha, will vote in all the phases.

"The Election Commission's announcement is welcome. The seven-phase elections are actually the chronology of the seven-phase departure of the BJP government, which has become a symbol of sorrow, pain and oppression," Yadav said in a statement.

He added, "The public will defeat the BJP in these seven phases of the elections and will remove it from the Centre. This is the only wish and aspiration of the people."

The EC has reserved 4 June for the counting of votes.

Riffing, in his turn, on number 7, Congress's Ashok Singh said, "There is a strong anti-incumbency wave in the country. The public has made up its mind to throw the ruling NDA beyond the seven seas ('saat samundar paar')."

He added, "The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra of Rahul Gandhi has proved to be a seven-coloured rainbow, and has touched the lives of people from different sections of the society across the country."