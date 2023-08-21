Seven pilgrims from Gujarat killed in bus accident in Uttarakhand

Seven people were killed and 28 injured when a bus carrying pilgrims from Gujarat fell into a gorge in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand on Sunday.

The bus with 35 people on board was returning from Gangotri. The accident occurred when the driver lost control of the bus at Gangnani.

Uttarkashi Superintendent of Police Arpan Yaduvanshi told PTI over phone that the accident took place around 4.15 pm on the Rishikesh-Gangotri National Highway in Bhatwadi tehsil.

He said seven pilgrims, all residents of Bhavnagar district in Gujarat, died on the spot. The SP said the bus had 35 occupants at the time of the accident.