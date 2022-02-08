Seven soldiers trapped in Arunachal avalanche found dead: Army

The seven army personnel, part of a patrol, were struck by an avalanche in the high altitude area of Kameng Sector in Arunachal Pradesh on February 6.



The area, located at an altitude of 14,500 feet, had been witnessing inclement weather with heavy snowfall since the last few days.



"The bodies of the soldiers are currently being transferred from the avalanche site to the nearest Army medical facility for further formalities," the Army said.



