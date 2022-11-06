Seven UP cities record 'poor' air quality

However, no city in the state crossed the 'severe' mark as was the case on Saturday. Only Kukrail air was 'moderate' in Lucknow. The state capital recorded AQI of 216 on Saturday which was slightly better as compared to AQI of 290 recorded on Friday.



However, as per the five monitoring stations installed by the pollution control board at five locations of Lucknow Talkatora industrial area, average AQI was recorded at 334. It reached maximum 379 at 12 a.m. on Saturday.



At Lalbagh the AQI was 261, in Central School area it was recorded 220 and at BR Ambedkar University the AQI was 165. Only Kukrail picnic spot and Gomti Nagar record moderate AQI with 147 and 159 respectively.