Seven workers killed in major fire at chemical factory in Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi
Blaze erupted around 9.30 am at plot number G-1-118 B in Khuskheda Karauli Industrial Area, where nearly 25 workers were reportedly on duty
A devastating inferno tore through a chemical manufacturing unit in Rajasthan’s industrial town of Bhiwadi on Monday morning, claiming the lives of seven workers and leaving two others feared trapped inside the smouldering premises, officials said.
The blaze erupted around 9.30 am at plot number G-1-118 B in the Khuskheda Karauli Industrial Area, where nearly 25 workers were reportedly on duty. What began as a sudden outbreak of flames inside the private unit quickly spiralled into a raging firestorm, engulfing vast sections of the factory within minutes.
The RIICO Fire Brigade received an alert from the police control room at approximately 9.22 am, triggering a swift emergency response. Fire tenders from Khuskheda and Bhiwadi rushed to the scene as thick plumes of smoke billowed into the sky, visible from afar. Firefighters battled the intense blaze for nearly 90 minutes before finally bringing it under control.
Additional district magistrate Sumita Mishra said the incident first came to light during routine police patrolling in the area. Rescue efforts were launched immediately after the fire was confirmed. Police personnel, fire brigade teams, medical responders and administrative officials descended on the site, cordoning off the factory complex to facilitate relief operations.
The intensity of the flames left a grim aftermath. Several bodies were recovered in a charred condition from within the gutted structure, while injured workers were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. The fate of two workers remained uncertain as rescue teams continued combing through the debris.
Authorities have yet to ascertain the exact cause of the fire. Tijara deputy superintendent of police Shivraj Singh is supervising the preliminary investigation, while senior district officials, including the superintendent of police and the ADM, are conducting a detailed assessment.
The district administration has ordered a magisterial inquiry to determine the cause of the tragedy and examine whether lapses in safety protocols contributed to the disaster. The incident has cast a pall of shock over the industrial belt and reignited concerns about workplace safety standards in hazardous units.
Reacting sharply, Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra accused the state government of failing to safeguard lives. Speaking to IANS, he cited a series of recent incidents and alleged that the administration was not serious about ensuring public safety.
With IANS inputs
