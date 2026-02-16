Seven workers killed in major fire at chemical factory in Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi

A devastating inferno tore through a chemical manufacturing unit in Rajasthan’s industrial town of Bhiwadi on Monday morning, claiming the lives of seven workers and leaving two others feared trapped inside the smouldering premises, officials said.

The blaze erupted around 9.30 am at plot number G-1-118 B in the Khuskheda Karauli Industrial Area, where nearly 25 workers were reportedly on duty. What began as a sudden outbreak of flames inside the private unit quickly spiralled into a raging firestorm, engulfing vast sections of the factory within minutes.

The RIICO Fire Brigade received an alert from the police control room at approximately 9.22 am, triggering a swift emergency response. Fire tenders from Khuskheda and Bhiwadi rushed to the scene as thick plumes of smoke billowed into the sky, visible from afar. Firefighters battled the intense blaze for nearly 90 minutes before finally bringing it under control.

Additional district magistrate Sumita Mishra said the incident first came to light during routine police patrolling in the area. Rescue efforts were launched immediately after the fire was confirmed. Police personnel, fire brigade teams, medical responders and administrative officials descended on the site, cordoning off the factory complex to facilitate relief operations.