Several injured as Odisha MLA rams car into crowd

In a bizarre incident just like the Lakhimpur Kheri case, Prasanta Kumar Jagadev, a legislator of Odisha Assembly, on Saturday allegedly plowed his car into a crowd at Banapur in Khurda district, police said in Bhubhaneswar.



The incident happened at around 11 a.m near the Banapur block office where indirect election for the post of block chairman was underway. Several people and ten police personnel were injured in the incident.



Following the incident, irate people thrashed the MLA severely who was first admitted in Tangi hospital and later shifted to a hospital in Bhubaneswar. Jagadev's car was damaged and overturned by the mob.



Speaking to mediapersons, Khurda SP, Alekh Chandra Pahi said the situation is under control now. As per preliminary information, when BJP supported Panchayat Samiti members were entering into the block office in a rally for the election, the MLA reached there and tried to enter his vehicle into the crowd, he said.