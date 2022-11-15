Several injured in clash in Bengal's Birbhum, 12 arrested

Several people were injured, of them two seriously, in a clash between two groups in West Bengal's Birbhum district, following which 12 people were arrested, police said on Tuesday.





A large number of crude bombs were hurled in the clash that took place in Baharapur village in Sainthia area on Monday evening, a police officer said, adding several unexploded bombs were seized from the area and disposed of on Tuesday.





The BJP alleged that the clash took place between two local factions of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), while the ruling party in the state dismissed the charge and called it "an apolitical clash that was a result of a personal feud".