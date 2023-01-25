Several leaders of Haryana's ruling BJP-JJP join Congress

"The yatra has given a new direction to the country and the party. This direction has to be taken to every village, booth and every house under the campaign 'Haath Se Jodo Haath'," he said.



Addressing the meeting, Udaybhan said the Congress has got tremendous strength due to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra.



"The 'Haath Se Hath Jodo' campaign starting right after this will pave the way for Congress' victory in 2024 as the BJP at the Centre and the BJP-JJP government in the state have betrayed the people," he said.