Bengaluru rains: Several streets and areas still waterlogged; power, water supply hit

The situation in several parts of rain battered Bengaluru, by and large continued to remain the same on Tuesday, with streets waterlogged, houses and vehicles partially inundated, as torrential downpour lashed the capital city on September 5 night.



Using boats and tractors to cross the streets submerged in water by office goers and school children was a common sight this morning in several parts of the city like Yemalur, Rainbow Drive layout, Sunny Brooks Layout, Marathahalli among several others.



"I came by tractor as roads are all submerged in water, also our vehicles are under water... I have exams from tomorrow, so I have to go to school," a girl dressed in school uniform said.

"We cannot take so many leaves from our office, our work is getting affected. We are waiting for tractors to drop us for ₹ 50," a woman employee of an IT firm told news agency ANI.

The waterlogging in the city has brought into focus the consequences of unplanned urbanisation. The Bengaluru civic body has identified encroachment on 500 storm water drains that have now left the city choking in water, reported NDTV.

After a pumphouse was flooded in Mandya, water supply to some areas was disrupted while several areas reported power cuts in the city.