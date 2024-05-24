Cyclone Remal to make landfall on Sunday night, red alert in WB

A depression in the Bay of Bengal is likely to concentrate into a severe cyclonic storm and make landfall along the adjoining coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh around 26 May midnight, bringing heavy rain in the coastal districts of the state and in north Odisha, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

This is the first cyclone in the Bay of Bengal this pre-monsoon season and will be called Remal, a name given by Oman, according to a system of naming cyclones in the north Indian Ocean region.

The system is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm and make landfall between Sagar Island in West Bengal and Khepupara in Bangladesh, the IMD said in a bulletin.

The cyclone could reach a wind speed of 120 kmph on Sunday, and IMD has warned of extremely heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of West Bengal and north Odisha on 26-27 May. Extremely heavy precipitation may hit parts of northeast India on 27-28 May.

A storm surge of up to 1.5 m is expected to inundate low-lying areas of coastal West Bengal and Bangladesh at the time of landfall. The weather office has warned fishermen not to venture into the sea in north Bay of Bengal until the morning of 27 May, and IMD has issued a red alert for West Bengal's coastal districts of South and North 24 Parganas on 26 and 27 May.