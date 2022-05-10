Severe Cyclonic Storm Asani brings rain along Andhra coast

The Severe Cyclonic Storm Asani over westcentral and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards at a speed of 5 kmph through the night bringing heavy rainfall at places along the Andhra Pradesh coast.



On Tuesday, at 5:30 a.m., it lay centred over westcentral Bay of Bengal about 300 kms southeast of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), 330 kms south-southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 510 km south-southwest of Gopalpur (Odisha) and 590 km south-southwest of Puri (Odisha), a India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin said.



"It is very likely to move nearly northwestwards till tonight and reach westcentral Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh coast. Thereafter, it is very likely to recurve north-northeastwards and move towards northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts," the IMD said and added, "It is likely to weaken gradually into a Cyclonic Storm during next 24 hours."