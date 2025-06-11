Severe heatwave to stay: ‘Red alert’ in Delhi as mercury soars past 45 degrees Celsius

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Delhi as the city grapples with an intense heatwave, with maximum temperatures soaring to 45.5 degrees Celsius in several areas.

The maximum alert on Wednesday, 11 June, comes amid a forecast of continuing extreme conditions over the next two days. However, there may be some relief on 13 June night and 14 June as western disturbances are likely to bring light showers.

According to the IMD's daily weather bulletin issued at 2 p.m., "heatwave conditions are likely to prevail at many places across Delhi-NCR", with temperatures ranging between 44 degrees Celsius and 46 degrees Celsius.

Safdarjung recorded 43.8 degrees Celsius, while Ayanagar registered the highest at 45.5 degrees Celsius — both significantly above normal.

Humidity levels in the capital remained moderate, at 39 per cent during the early hours, but the combination of heat and dry south-westerly winds has worsened the discomfort.

A red alert implies a ‘take action’ warning, urging residents to avoid heat exposure, remain hydrated and limit outdoor activity. It warns of a very high likelihood of developing heat illness and heat stroke in all ages and advises extreme care for vulnerable people.