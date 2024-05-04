Karnataka sex scandal: Kidnapped woman traced to farmhouse of H.D. Revanna’s PA

In a major development, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Karnataka Police on Saturday, 4 May, tracked a kidnapped woman, who is reportedly one of the victims of the sex video scandal involving sitting JD-S MP Prajwal Revanna, the grandson of former prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda.

The woman was rescued from the farmhouse of Rajashekar, the personal assistant (PA) to JD(S) MLA H.D. Revanna, the father of Prajwal Revanna, at Kalenahalli village in Mysuru district, sources said.

The development came after a local court reserved its order on the bail petition filed by H.D. Revanna, the prime accused in the kidnapping case.

The woman, who had gone missing on 29 April, was locked up in the farmhouse when the SIT officers reached there following a tip-off.