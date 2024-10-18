Sexual abuse: HC asks police to reply to Brij Bhushan’s plea for early hearing

The Delhi High Court on Friday, 18 October, sought response of the city police and wrestlers on a plea by former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Singh seeking early hearing of his petition to quash an FIR lodged against him by several women wrestlers.

Singh has sought preponement of the date of hearing in the main petition which is listed on 13 January 2025, on the grounds that the matter is at the stage of recording prosecution evidence in the trial court and by the time the case will come up before the high court, most of the witnesses will be examined.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri issued notice to the Delhi Police and the wrestlers on the application in which Singh has also urged the high court to direct the trial court not to proceed in the criminal case till disposal of his pending petition.

The high court asked the police and the wrestlers to file their replies to the application and listed it for hearing on 16 December.

During the brief hearing, Singh, represented by advocate Rajiv Mohan, submitted that being a special court, the trial court is fixing the matter on a weekly basis and one of the victims has already been examined.

Seeking to stay the proceedings before the trial court, the application said if the trial will keep on going, it will cause prejudice and mental agony to Singh who claimed to have a strong case on merits for quashing the FIR.

The high court had earlier issued notice and sought response of the police and the wrestlers on Singh’s petition seeking quashing of the FIR and charges framed against him in the sexual harassment case lodged by several women wrestlers.

Singh, who is also a former MP of the BJP, was last year accused of sexual assault by several female wrestlers who sat on a protest for weeks demanding a probe against him.

The Delhi Police filed an FIR against him after the intervention of the Supreme Court in May 2023.