Sexual abuse: Prajwal Revanna returns to India, arrested by SIT at airport
Suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, facing allegations of sexually abusing several women, was arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case, minutes after he landed at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru in the wee hours of Friday, 31 May.
The 33-year-old MP was arrested as soon as he returned to Bengaluru from Munich.
A large number of policemen were deployed there to ensure that he was taken safely to police station for investigation.
The MP returned to Bengaluru a month after the scandal broke out, only to be taken into custody by the Central Industrial Security Forces sleuths, who later handed him over to the SIT.
Sources said the SIT took him under its custody after the formalities.
Exactly a month after he left the country, Prajwal Revanna, who is facing charges of sexually abusing several women, had on 27 May released a video stating he will appear before the SIT on 31 May.
Revanna, who was reportedly in Germany, has booked a return flight to Bengaluru from Munich for 30 May, official sources said on Wednesday.
The MP, who is seeking re-election as the BJP-led NDA candidate from the Hassan Lok Sabha seat, fled abroad on 27 April as soon as news broke that the Karnataka State Commission for Women had requested chief minister Siddaramaiah to order an investigation into the huge cache of explicit videos, allegedly showing several women being sexually assaulted by him.
So far, two cases of sexual assault have been registered against Revanna. The MP had twice cancelled flight tickets from Germany in the recent past, sources said.
