Sexual abuse: Prajwal Revanna returns to India, arrested by SIT at airport

Suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, facing allegations of sexually abusing several women, was arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case, minutes after he landed at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru in the wee hours of Friday, 31 May.

The 33-year-old MP was arrested as soon as he returned to Bengaluru from Munich.

A large number of policemen were deployed there to ensure that he was taken safely to police station for investigation.

The MP returned to Bengaluru a month after the scandal broke out, only to be taken into custody by the Central Industrial Security Forces sleuths, who later handed him over to the SIT.

Sources said the SIT took him under its custody after the formalities.