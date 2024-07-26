Sexual assault: Truth will come out in 15 to 20 days, says Suraj Revanna

JD(S) member of legislative council Suraj Revanna, who is facing charges of sexually assaulting some men and is out on bail, said on Friday, 26 July, that in 15 to 20 days all those who were part of the conspiracy against him and his family will be exposed.

He said he had not done anything wrong and that the truth will come out soon.

“We have not done anything wrong. That’s why we all are so confident. All the questions will be answered. Time alone will give the answer,” Suraj Revanna, grandson of former prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda, told reporters after praying to Goddess Chamundeshwari in Mysuru.

He said, “I would also like to tell you that the truth cannot be hidden for long. All those who have taken part in this conspiracy, they will come out (be exposed). Just wait for 15 to 20 days.”