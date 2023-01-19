Sexual harassment case against the WFI chief; wrestlers demand new federation, govt sends emissary

Facing severe criticism and tremendous pressure from all corners over the allegations of sexual harassment against the WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who is also a BJP MP, the Modi government has started negotiations with the wrestlers.

On the one hand, the government has sent three-time CWG medalist and BJP leader Babita Phogat with a “message” to Jantar Mantar, Vinesh Phogat and Bajranj Punia were called by the Sports Ministry for a “talk”.

Vinesh Phogat, Bajranj Punia, and hundreds of wrestlers have been sitting on a dharna against Singh.

On Wednesday, Vinesh had claimed that the WFI chief has been sexually exploiting women wrestlers for many years, a charge that the sports administrator and BJP MP has vehemently denied.

Phogat also alleged that several coaches at the national camp in Lucknow have also exploited women wrestlers.