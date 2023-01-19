Sexual harassment case against the WFI chief; wrestlers demand new federation, govt sends emissary
Vinesh Phogat, Bajranj Punia, and hundreds of wrestlers have been sitting on a dharna against Singh.
Facing severe criticism and tremendous pressure from all corners over the allegations of sexual harassment against the WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who is also a BJP MP, the Modi government has started negotiations with the wrestlers.
On the one hand, the government has sent three-time CWG medalist and BJP leader Babita Phogat with a “message” to Jantar Mantar, Vinesh Phogat and Bajranj Punia were called by the Sports Ministry for a “talk”.
On Wednesday, Vinesh had claimed that the WFI chief has been sexually exploiting women wrestlers for many years, a charge that the sports administrator and BJP MP has vehemently denied.
Phogat also alleged that several coaches at the national camp in Lucknow have also exploited women wrestlers.
Sources said the government has conveyed its displeasure to Singh, and asked him to put down his papers. He, however till the time of publishing this story, remained at the helm of the WFI.
During the “talk” at the Sports Ministry, as per sources, while the government asked the wrestlers to call off the dharna, the protesting sportspeople demanded that a “new federation be formed.”
Addressing protesters at Jantar Mantar, Bajrang Punia before leaving for the meeting with officials at the Sports Ministry said, “This is a protest to save the future of the sport and the future of women wrestlers. This is not about politics.”
Babita’s father and coach Mahavir Singh Phogat also joined the protesting wrestlers. He said, “Wo (Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh) hamesha ladkiyon ka camp Lucknow mey karwata hai, apne ghar ke qareeb. Aaj saare bachhon ne bahaduri dikhayi hai (he always conducts the women’s camp in Lucknow, where he has a house)…I am glad that all these kids have shown the courage to come out against his tyranny).”
Top Indian wrestlers including three-time CWG champion Vinesh Phogat and the Olympic bronze medallist duo of Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, sat in protest at the Jantar Mantar for the second day straight against the WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who has been accused of sexual harassment.
Babita, a former wrestler assured, “I will try to get the solution. I am a wrestler first and then a political person. I know their pain and I will try to get the solution.”
