Sexual harassment has potential to cause mental trauma, dictate child's thought process for years: HC

The appellant, who was a physics teacher in a private school, was accused of sexual harassment and molestation of a minor girl.



"The facts of the case reveal that the complainant, who is a student of IXth standard, has been subjected to sexual harassment. While dealing with matters relating to harassment of school-going children, paramount consideration is to be given to the well-being of the child whose mental psyche is vulnerable, impressionable and in a developing stage," said the court in its order dated December 19.



"The long-term effects of childhood sexual harassment are, at many times, insurmountable. An act of sexual harassment, therefore, has the potential to cause mental trauma to the child and may dictate their thought process for years to come. It can have the effect of hindering normal social growth of the child and lead to various psycho-social problems which could require psychological intervention," stated the court which dismissed the appeal of the appellant teacher.



The appellant argued that the single judge failed to appreciate that the inquiry against him was conducted in violation of the principles of natural justice and the composition of the inquiry committee was not as per the law.