MEA processing Karnataka govt's request to cancel Prajwal's passport
Karnataka CM says it is "disheartening" that his previous letter on the issue had not been acted upon, despite the gravity of the situation
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is processing a request of the Karnataka government seeking the cancellation of the diplomatic passport of suspended Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna, who is accused of sexually abusing several women.
Official sources said that the MEA has received a letter from the Karnataka government seeking the revocation of Revanna's diplomatic passport.
Revanna, the grandson of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, is at the centre of a sexual abuse case and the Hassan MP is said to have left India late last month, a day after voting for the Lok Sabha elections took place in his constituency.
"The MEA has received a letter from the Karnataka government for cancellation of diplomatic passport in respect of MP Prajwal Revanna. This is being processed," a source said.
A Special Court for Elected Representatives issued an arrest warrant on Saturday against Prajwal following an application moved by the SIT.
Earlier this month, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Revanna travelled to Germany on a diplomatic passport and did not seek political clearance for the trip.
"No political clearance was either sought from or issued by MEA in respect of the travel of the said MP to Germany," Jaiswal had said.
CM Siddaramaiah has written a second letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to take "prompt and necessary" actions to cancel Prajwal's diplomatic passport.
He said that it was "disheartening" that his previous letter on the issue had not been acted upon, despite the gravity of the situation.
The chief minister earlier on 1 May had written to Modi urging him to move the Ministries of External Affairs and Home Affairs to take swift action to cancel the diplomatic passport of Prajwal.
"I write to you once again to draw attention to the grave series of incidents that Prajwal Revanna has been accused of committing. These incidents have not only shocked the conscience of the people of the State of Karnataka but have also caused a nationwide concern," Siddaramaiah said in his letter to the PM dated 22 May.
He said, "It is shameful that Prajwal Revanna, a Member of Parliament from Hassan constituency, who is also contesting for re-election in the present general elections, and who is the grandson of a former prime minister, fled the country, the 27 April 2024 to Germany using his diplomatic passport bearing number D1135500 shortly after news of his heinous actions emerged and just a few hours before the first FIR was filed against him."
Accusing Prajwal of abusing his diplomatic privileges to flee the country and to escape criminal proceedings, the CM further said, the Government of Karnataka has taken prompt actions to meet the ends of justice by setting up a SIT for investigation of the matter.
The SIT is investigating the alleged crimes of Prajwal Revanna against women and is making efforts to secure the presence of the accused in order to face the criminal charges, he said.
"It is a matter of serious concern that the accused Prajwal Revanna has managed to remain in hiding to this day despite the issue of a Look Out Circular, a Blue Corner Notice and two notices by the investigating officer under Section 41A CrPC.
"The FIR against Prajwal Revanna contains charges in the nature of rape, sexual assault, disrobing women and forcibly video-graphing sexual acts in order to threaten the victims," he noted.
Needless to emphasise that such abuse of privileges and deliberate acts of non-cooperation with the legal proceedings deserves serious action by the Central Government or its instrumentalities to secure the presence of the accused to face investigation and trial, Siddaramaiah said, "It is disheartening that my previous letter raising similar concerns on the issue has not, to the best of my knowledge, been acted -upon despite the gravity of the situation."
"Therefore, I urge you to kindly consider this matter with utmost seriousness and take prompt and necessary actions to cancel the diplomatic passport of Prajwal Revanna, under Section 10(3)(h) of the Passport Act, 1967 or under any other relevant law and secure his return to the country in the interest of public," he added.
Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday said there is no response yet from the Centre, regarding the request seeking cancellation of the diplomatic passport of Prajwal.
"Still nothing has come (from Centre). The Centre should also help us. That's what we are urging. There is no meaning in only criticising, within the framework of law, the Centre should also help us," Parameshwara said.
