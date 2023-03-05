SFI activists barge into Asianet office: Another example of attack on media, say journalists' bodies

A day after a group of SFI activists allegedly barged into the Kochi office of Asianet News and intimidated channel staff over a news report, journalists' bodies condemned the incident and called it yet another example of growing attacks against media and scribes.

Barging into media offices is "illegal" and should be considered as "an attack on press freedom", the Press Club of India, Indian Women's Press Corps, Delhi Union of Journalists and the Kerala Union of Working Journalists said in a joint statement.

"We expect the Kerala government to take strict action against those who attacked Asianet," they said.