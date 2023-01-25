SFI plans to screen BBC's Modi docu on Jamia campus at 6 PM; students detained, riot police called

Three members of the left-affiliated Students' Federation of India (SFI) were detained by police and classes suspended at Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia university on Wednesday over an announcement to screen the controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the mass communication department this evening.

Police were present in blue riot gear and vans with tear-gas cannons reached the gates of the college in southeast Delhi, reports NDTV. In an order issued on Tuesday, authorities at Jamia had said they will not allow any unauthorised gatherings on campus after the SFI announced the screening on Facebook to take place 6 pm.



The university administration, however, had said no permission had been sought for the screening of the documentary and that it would not be allowed.