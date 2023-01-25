SFI plans to screen BBC's Modi docu on Jamia campus at 6 PM; students detained, riot police called
The university administration, however, had said no permission had been sought for the screening of the documentary and that it would not be allowed
Three members of the left-affiliated Students' Federation of India (SFI) were detained by police and classes suspended at Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia university on Wednesday over an announcement to screen the controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the mass communication department this evening.
Police were present in blue riot gear and vans with tear-gas cannons reached the gates of the college in southeast Delhi, reports NDTV. In an order issued on Tuesday, authorities at Jamia had said they will not allow any unauthorised gatherings on campus after the SFI announced the screening on Facebook to take place 6 pm.
The SFI's Jamia unit has issued a poster informing the documentary will be screened at 6 pm at the MCRC lawn gate no 8.
When contacted, a Jamia official said, "They did not ask for permission for the screening and we will not allow it. If students go out of their way to do something, strict action would be taken against them."
The screening at the Jamia campus comes a day after a similar screening was organised at the Jawaharlal Nehru University during which students claimed that power and internet were suspended and stones were thrown at them.
